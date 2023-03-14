Heavy rain likely in Telangana on these dates

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places in the districts Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri of Telangana on March 17, Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in the districts Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem of the state on March 18.

Hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon,Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri of Telangana on March 16.

The same situation is likely to prevail in the districts of in the districts Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli,Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon,Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri of the state on March 17.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (30-40) kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Telangana on Marcha 15, 16, 17 and 18.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the same period.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in Telangana during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature of 38.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhadrachalam in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.