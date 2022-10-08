Telangana

Heavy rain likely in Telangana on this date

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over Telangana during the same period.

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana on October 11, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a bulletin here, it said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in many districts or at a few districts of the state during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over Telangana during the same period.

Southwest Monsoon has been weak over the state during the last 24 hours, while rainfall occurred at a few places over Telangana during the same period, the bulletin added.

