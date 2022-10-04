Heavy rain likely in these districts of Telangana on October 5 & 6

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is expected in the state before the end of the monsoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain at some places in Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jaishankarbhopalpally, Mullug, Bhadradri Kottagudam, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mehboobabad, Warangal and Hanmakanda districts of Telangana on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Department in its bulletin said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Adilabad, Kumaram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Scircilla, Karimnagar and Pedapally districts on Thursday.

Similarly, on October 7 and 8, rain with thunder and lightning has been predicted in some districts of Telangana. Southwest Monsoon has weakened in Telangana.