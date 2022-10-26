Heavy rainfall likely in South Coastal AP on Oct 30 : Met

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall likely in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The same situation would prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on October 30.

With likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India, the Northeast Monsoon rains are likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India around October 29.

Dry weather prevailed over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam of Puducherry and Rayalaseema during the last 24 hours.

The Lowest minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius was recorded at Arogyavaram in the plains of state.

Met in Hyderabad in a daily weather report said dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana from October 26 to 30.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13.6 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Tuesday and today, the report added.

Source UNI