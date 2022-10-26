Hyderabad Police book case after woman kicks Diwali diyas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday booked a case against a woman and her other family members after they allegedly kicked diyas lit by their neighbour in an apartment building on the occasion of Diwali.

The incident occured in a building under the Chikkadpally police station on Monday.

A Christian family allegedly raised an objection to their Hindu neighbour placing Rangoli and litting diays in the common space.

A video of the incident was also circulated by several people on the social media.

The Police said that they have registered a case in connection with the incident.

According to Chikkadpally Circle Inspector, a case has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 355 (Assault or criminal force with intent for dishonouring person), 506 (criminal intimidation) with section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Meanwhile, members of several Hindu right wing organisations staged a protest outside the building and demanded Police to take action. Police officers pacified them saying a case has already been booked and appropriate action will be taken as per law.

Police personnel were deployed at the building to prevent any untoward incident.