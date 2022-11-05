Hyderabad police seize 500 barrels of calcium carbide, arrest two men

Hyderabad: The city police have arrested two persons and seized 500 barrels of Calcium Carbide worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession.

On credible information, the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone team along with Musheerabad police conducted joint operation at new Bakaram in Musheerabad and apprehended Joshua Caleb (35) and Issac Clinton (32), both are brothers, and seized 500 barrels of Calcium Carbide which was stored illegally in the residential area without any valid license and permission from the concerned authorities, a police release said on Saturday.

They were procuring Calcium Carbide from Gujarat and Rajasthan illegally without any valid license and stored at their residence in order to sell to the needy customers without taking any precautionary measures.

The Calcium Carbide is exposed to Water or Moisture and forms highly flammable and explosive Acetylene gas. This generates fire and explosion hazards. The health effects may occur immediately or shortly after exposure to Calcium Carbide.

Calcium Carbide can irritate the skin causing a rash, redness and burning feeling on contact and burn the eyes with possible permanent damage and also it can irritate the mouth, nose and throat.

The arrested accused and seized property was handed over to the Station House Officer (SHO), Musheerabad Police Station for further investigation.