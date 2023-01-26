In a major reshuffle, Telangana shifts 91 IPS officers including MA Bari, Ghouse Alam, MA Rasheed

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, Telangana government has transferred 91 IPS officers giving them new postings on Wednesday midnight.

Out of 91 transferred, over 50 are cadre officers and the remaining non-cadre. The orders were issued late on Wednesday night.

The list of other officers with new posting includes, Ghouse Alam – Mulug SP, among others.

M.A. Rasheed – Cyberabad Madhapur SOT DCP and M.A. Bari Warangal central zone DCP are also among those who have been transferred.