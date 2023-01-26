Telangana

In a major reshuffle, Telangana shifts 91 IPS officers including MA Bari, Ghouse Alam, MA Rasheed

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 26 January 2023 - 20:38
0 218 Less than a minute
In a major reshuffle, Telangana shifts 91 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, Telangana shifts 91 IPS officers

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, Telangana government has transferred 91 IPS officers giving them new postings on Wednesday midnight.

Out of 91 transferred, over 50 are cadre officers and the remaining non-cadre. The orders were issued late on Wednesday night.

The list of other officers with new posting includes, Ghouse Alam – Mulug SP, among others.

M.A. Rasheed – Cyberabad Madhapur SOT DCP and M.A. Bari Warangal central zone DCP are also among those who have been transferred.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 26 January 2023 - 20:38
0 218 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button