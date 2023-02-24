In support of Saif, medical students boycott duty

HYDERABAD: Medical students have protested against the registration of cases under the SC and ST Act by the police against senior PG medical student Dr. Saif, saying that false publicity is being spread against Dr Saif without investigation.

Medical students boycotted all services except emergency services including outpatients at MGM Hospital on Friday. The students in support of Dr Saif served a strike notice to the superintendent of MGM and boycotted and protested in front of the hospital. They protested holding placards demanding the cancellation of the SC and ST case against Dr Saif.

They questioned how cases can be registered based on posts on social media. They said that seniors ragging juniors is quite natural. This is nothing new. They demanded that the cases are dropped against Dr Saif.