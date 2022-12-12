Jagan will decide on BRS request for support, says YSRCP leader

Amaravati: With Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) planning to open office in Andhra Pradesh, a top leader of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday made some interesting comments.

YSRCP General Secretary and political advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said if the BRS makes a request for support from his party, party President and Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take a decision after discussing the proposal in the party.

He made it clear that the interests of Andhra Pradesh are of paramount importance to the YSRCP. He also ruled out alliance with any party.

“We have clarity. Our leader has been saying that the interests of Andhra Pradesh are number one priority for us. We work for this independently,” he said while interacting with media persons.

Replying to another query, Ramakrishna Reddy said the YSRCP has no plans to contest elections in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

“Our party is dedicated to people of Andhra Pradesh and their welfare and development. This is our only agenda. After fulfilling this, we may think of any other issue,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments came amid reports that BRS (earlier known as TRS) is looking to expand its footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana’s ruling party was rechristened as the BRS and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao formally launched it in Hyderabad on December 9.

BRS leaders are scouting for a suitable site in Vijayawada to establish BRS office for Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav is likely to visit Vijayawada later this week to select one of the three land sites proposed by sympathisers of the BRS.

KCR is expected to visit Vijayawada to lay foundation stone for the BRS office.

After the formal launch of the BRS, a huge billboard proclaiming “Jai Ho KCR” came up in Vijayawada. Hoardings to welcome the new national party have also come up in the city.