Telangana

Journalist covering Munugode bypoll related stories dies of cardiac arrest

Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 28 October 2022 - 13:21
Journalist covering Munugode bypoll related stories dies of cardiac arrest
Journalist covering Munugode bypoll related stories dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu news reporter Sridhar dies of cardiac arrest last night. The journalist was in Munugode to cover bye-election related stories when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Nellutla Kavitha, Editor Newsmeter Telugu disclosed the news about Sridhar’s demise by tweeting, “Journalist Sridhar (Zee Telugu News Reporter) 40 YO is no more. He was in Munugode to cover ByPoll related stories, passed away due to cardiac arrest last night. So sorry. Om Santhi.”

