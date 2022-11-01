Justdial inks MoU with Telangana govt to digitize MSMEs in state

Hyderabad: Justdial, India’s No. 1 local search engine, announced on Tuesday that it has signed an MOU with the Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department under the aegis of the Government of Telangana, in a bid to digitise MSMEs, small business in the state.

The partnership will help MSMEs adapt to ways of doing business digitally, guide them to realise their full marketing potential, and help them reach out to customers in an effective way,

The MSMEs are spread across Tier 1, 2 and beyond cities such as Hyderabad, Suryapet, Adilabad, Nizamabad districts in the state.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. V. S. S. Mani – MD & CEO, Justdial, said with businesses moving online, it has become imperative for MSMEs to adopt a digital-first strategy that would help them to increase reach and build scale. We are delighted to partner with the Government of Telangana in helping MSMEs build digital infrastructure and improve their digital footprints to sustain themselves. MSMEs will gain from Justdial’s wide suite of digital services that are designed for growth transformation.

Telangana Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, said, “We are happy to collaborate with one of India’s leading search Engines ‘Just Dial’ to promote Telangana MSMEs on their platform. The pandemic has underscored the importance of digital presence for businesses and this partnership will support our local MSMEs get access to pan-India markets and increase their discoverability.”

As a part of the MOU, businesses, enterprises and industries registered with the Telangana state Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department will be listed on Justdial and eligible manufacturers, producers, traders, and suppliers dealing in bulk or B2B dealings can also be listed on JD Mart, Justdial’s dedicated B2B platform.

The partnership addresses the challenge of information asymmetry with an intent to rejuvenate the industrial sector of Telangana.