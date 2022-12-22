KCR assures to hold national level meeting with representatives of Christian community

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K.Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday night assured that a National level meeting would be conducted with the representatives of Christian Community shortly.

Participating in the Christmas celebrations organized by the state government at the Lal Bhahadur stadium here, KCR said that in the meeting various issues pertaining to Christian community will be discussed to find solutions.

The Chief Minister said Jesus Christ gave the message of peace to humankind, asking people to love fellow human beings.

He said that if everyone followed Jesus Christ’s preachings, there would be no wars in the world.

Rao urged all religious heads, including those heading religious organisations and also places of worship including temples, mosques and churches, to spread the message of empathy and kindness.

The Telangana government was celebrating Christmas and major festivals of all other religions officially, he stated Telangana is registering significant progress and setting a benchmark for other states.

KCR recalled that he had declared a war and achieved separate Telangana state with the slogan “Jai Telangana” and now, he was aiming to transform the country with the “Jai Bharat” slogan.

Highlighting how Telangana had progressed in the last eight years, the Chief Minister wished that all the states in the country “achieve progress akin to Telangana which has set a good example for the entire nation in development”.

He also recalled that the per capita income of the state has increased to Rs 2.75 lakh today.

On the occasion, he felicitated Cardinal Poola Anthony who attended the celebrations, terming him as the pride of Telangana.

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi, several Ministers including Koppula Eshwar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Ch Malla Reddy, Ms Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Christian leaders attended the official function.

Source UNI