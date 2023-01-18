KCR holds breakfast meeting with CMs of three states

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday had breakfast meeting with chief ministers of three states and leaders of various political parties who will be attending Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s inaugural meeting at Khammam later in the day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh’s former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, CPI national general secretary D.A Raja and other leaders attended the breakfast meeting at the chief minister’s official residence Pragati Bhavan.

The leaders had reached Hyderabad on Tuesday night to attend the BRS public meeting.

Chief Minister KCR welcomed the guests when they reached his official residence and presented them bouquets and shawls.

The BRS chief is understood to have discussed national politics with his counterparts from three states and other leaders.

Chief Minister KCR, along with other leaders, later left for Yadgirigutta to offer special puja at Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Telangana ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and MLC Kavitha also accompanied them.

After landing at Yadagirigutta, all the leaders drove to the Presidential Suite at the renovated temple. They later visited the temple where priests accorded them traditional welcome.