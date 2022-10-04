KCR to launch National Party tomorrow

Hyderabad: The muhurat for the launch of National Party by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has seen set and it will be announced at 1.19 p.m on Vijaya Dashami day on Wednesday.

The name of the new National party is likely to be ”Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).”

TRS was founded on April 27, 2001 by KCR with an aim to achieve separate Telangana state.

With this, the 21-year-old TRS will be converted into a National party.

The announcement on Wednesday will be preceded by a general body meeting of Ministers, TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, party executive committee members, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, district party presidents and chairpersons of corporations, in all numbering 283, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

A resolution will be moved on TRS becoming a National party.

The TRS President is expected to announce the agenda of his new National Party and is likely to be a combination of the development and welfare programmes that are being implemented in the state, including free electricity to the farmers and Rythu Bandhu scheme, to support farmer’s investment for two crops a year.

Sources said the resolution adopted at the meeting with the signatures of the participants will be submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for registration of the party.

The Chief Minister is planning to hold a massive rally in Delhi for officially launching the BRS.

He will be using a 12-seater aircraft for his country-wide tours, sources also said.

KCR’s aim is to enter national politics with people’s agenda and not by forming “fronts”, by bringing together regional parties.

The first election to be fought under the party that succeeds TRS is possibly going to be the Munugode bypoll on November 3.

The new party of KCR will contest the Lok Sabha election in 2024 and also in some states prior to it.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister held a luncheon meeting with his cabinet colleagues and all 33 district presidents of the party.

He is said to have discussed the roadmap for the launch of the national party.

During the meeting, Rao explained the need for a national party to end the ‘misrule’ of the BJP in the country

BRS is likely retain the pink colour of the flag and car symbol of TRS but the Telangana map in the TRS flag will be replaced with the India map in the BRS flag, the sources added.

Source UNI