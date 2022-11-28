KCR will meet same fate as the worst of dictators: Gadar

Balladeer Gadar has said that Chief Minister KCR will meet same fate as the worst of dictators.

Talking to reporters here today, Gadar said that usually politicians make promises of financial benefits to the people, but KCR made political promises to the people.

Gadar advised K. Chandrasekhar Rao to get to know the opinion of the people first.

Gadar recalled that during the Telangana movement KCR had promised that the first Chief Minister of Telangana would be a Dalit, but he went back on his promise.

