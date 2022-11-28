Telangana

KCR will meet same fate as the worst of dictators: Gadar

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 14:02
0 177 Less than a minute

Balladeer Gadar has said that Chief Minister KCR will meet same fate as the worst of dictators.

Talking to reporters here today, Gadar said that usually politicians make promises of financial benefits to the people, but KCR made political promises to the people.

Gadar advised K. Chandrasekhar Rao to get to know the opinion of the people first.
Gadar recalled that during the Telangana movement KCR had promised that the first Chief Minister of Telangana would be a Dalit, but he went back on his promise.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 28 November 2022 - 14:02
0 177 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button