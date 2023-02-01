KT Rama Rao inaugurates KG to PG campus in Telangana

Siricilla: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao along with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated KG to PG campus at Gambhiraopet in this district which is built at a cost of Rs 3 crore as part of “Mana Ooru-Mana Badi” programme.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s promise to provide quality free education from KG to PG to rural area students at one place, a modern complex has been built with the special initiative taken by KTR and cooperation of corporate organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that education from KG to PG is being provided in the state like nowhere else in the country.

He claimed that Chief Minister KCR is taking the newly formed state forward in all fields.

“It is sad that Telangana ideologue Prof Kothapalli Jayashankar is not with us now”, the Minister said, the campus built at Gambhiraopet was being named after him.

He said that it was not good for political opponents to talk as they like.

Stating that the Kanti-Velugu is the biggest program in the world, the Minister said welfare was the mission of the BRS government.

KTR said that agriculture, irrigation, education, health and industry sectors were moving forward in the state.The campus consisting of 70 classrooms will enable 3,500 students to study in Telugu, English and Urdu mediums.

The Anganwadi centre will be useful for 250 children. Pre-primary, sports ground for children, primary, high school, junior college, degree college and PG college have been set up in the campus.

Apart from that, a digital library, a computer lab, a skill development center and a dining hall where a thousand people can sit and eat at a time have been arranged in the premises.