Law will take its own course: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that the law will take its course in ‘MLAs poaching’ case.

“Law will take its own course and I am fully confident that the investigating agencies will do their job,” he said in his first reaction to the poaching drama which unfolded on October 26 with the arrest of three alleged BJP agents while trying to buy four MLAs of TRS.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, declined to comment further saying he would not like to say something which may be interpreted as influencing the investigation.

“We are responsible people running a government. If I speak something, they may say that I am influencing the investigation. Law will definitely take its own course,” he said.

The TRS leader also said that at an appropriate time either investigating agencies investigating the criminal act or TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will respond appropriately and in a befitting manner.

KTR was talking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. Facing a volley of questions on the poaching case, he merely remarked that everything has come before people and the people know the thieves.

The TRS working president recalled that he had already asked party leaders not to comment on the case in haste. He said when he gave this direction to the party leaders, it would not be proper for himself to comment.

When asked about state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s challenge to CM KCR to swear at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, KTR said pledges by leaders of a party which felicitate rapists carry no value.

Sanjay had taken a pledge at the temple on Friday that BJP is in no way involved in the poaching case and had asked KCR to swear at the same temple that this drama was not scripted by him.

KTR also remarked that Sanjay committed a sin by touching feet of deity with the same hands which carried union home minister Amit Shaha’s footwear. The TRS leader said this had hurt the sentiments of devotees of Yadadri temple and asked the temple authorities and Veda pundits to carry out purification rituals.