Leopard killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Nizamabad



Nizamabad: A leopard was killed in a road accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

An unidentified vehicle hit a leopard on the national highway at Chandrayanpally in Indalwai mandal of the district.

The leopard died on the spot. As soon as the information was received, officials of the forest and revenue department reached the spot. The leopard was taken to the hospital for post-mortem.