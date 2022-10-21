Telangana

Light rain or thundershowers likely in Telangana in next 24 hours : Met

Meteorological Centre here in a daily weather report on Friday said dry weather is very likely to prevail in the state from October 22 to 25.

Sana Sultana
Hyderabad: Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours.
Southwest Monsoon has been weak in Telangana.
Rain occurred at isolated places in the state during the last 24 hours.
The lowest minimum temperature of 19.8 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Thursday and today, the report added.

IANS
