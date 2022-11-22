Light rain or thundershowers very likely in Telangana during next 72 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Light rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in southern districts of Telangana in the next 72 hours, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather very likely to prevail in the state on Friday and Saturday.

The lowest minimum temperature of 13 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Source UNI