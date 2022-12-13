Light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Telangana in next 24 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather very likely to prevail in the state from December 14 to 17.

The lowest minimum temperature of 18.8 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the report added.

Source UNI