Telangana

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely in Telangana on Nov 21-22 : Met

The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 11.8 degree celsius in Medak.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 12:46
0 175 Less than a minute
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely in Telangana on Nov 21-22 : Met
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely in Telangana on Nov 21-22 : Met

Hyderabad: Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Southern districts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.
In a daily weather report here, it said minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-4°Celsius at isolated pockets in North Telangana today and tomorrow.
The lowest minimum temperature of 10.7 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 11.8 degree celsius in Medak.
Dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana on November 19 and 20 and on next Wednesday, the report added.

Source
UNI
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 12:46
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button