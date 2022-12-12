Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely in Telangana in next 48 hours : Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather very likely to prevail in the state from Wednesday to Friday.

The lowest minimum temperature of 16.8 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the report added.

