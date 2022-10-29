Lizard gets mixed with cucumber chutney; 12 students fall ill

Jangaon: Around 12 students fell ill after allegedly consuming cucumber chutney served to them on Thursday night. Remains of a lizard were found in the food served to the students in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Devaruppula village of Jangaon district.

The girl students complained for nausea and stomach ache after consuming food served to them on Thursday night. As they started vomiting, they were rushed to Jangaon District Government Hospital for treatment.

When the parents came to know about the incident, they rushed to the hostel. The students told that they initially thought that fish meat got mixed with the chutney served to them but later they realised there was a dead lizard in the chutney.

District Collector Ch Shiva Lingaiah visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of students. Their condition is said to be stable.