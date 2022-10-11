Telangana

Loss in online betting drives Telangana youth to suicide

Ramakrishna Reddy ended his life by consuming pesticides at Malakapalli in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district, police said on Tuesday.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 October 2022 - 14:35
0 179 1 minute read
Loss in online betting drives Telangana youth to suicide
Loss in online betting drives Telangana youth to suicide

Hyderabad: Online betting claimed another life as a youth in Telangana committed suicide after suffering huge loss.

Ramakrishna Reddy ended his life by consuming pesticides at Malakapalli in Dharmasagar mandal of Hanamkonda district, police said on Tuesday.

The youth made a selfie video explaining reasons for the extreme step. He said that he has no other option but to end his life as he suffered loss of Rs 6 lakhs by playing online games.

After consuming pesticides, he sent the video to his relatives and friends. They immediately shifted him to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where he succumbed.

Related Articles

Reddy said he became addicted to playing Casino, online betting and different online games and had taken loans from various sources including loan apps.

Reddy, a private employee, also stated that he had deleted all the games from his mobile phone and had stopped betting but recently the organisers of online games sent him a link on WhatsApp and he was tempted again to play online games.

“I have been suffering for four months. I spent all my savings and even borrowed money from others to play the games,” said Reddy.

Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 October 2022 - 14:35
0 179 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button