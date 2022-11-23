Low Pressure Area lies over South Coastal AP : Met

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Yesterday’s Well marked Low Pressure Area weakened into a Low pressure area at 1730 hours on Tuesday and now lies over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbourhood, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report in Amaravati, it said the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Wednesday, the report said Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely at isolated places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today.

Northeast Monsoon has been active in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in SPSR Nellore district of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chittoor district of Rayalaseema.

Rainfall occurred at many places in Rayalaseema and at few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh &

Yanam of Puducherry during the last 24 hours.

Met Centre in Hyderabad in a daily weather report said light rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places in Southern districts of Telangana from November 23 to 25.

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the state on November 26 and 27.

The lowest minimum temperature of 14.4 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 16 degree celsius in Medak on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

