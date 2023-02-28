Man claims threat to life from Telangana minister, cop

Hyderabad: A man has approached Telangana State Human Rights Commission, saying he is facing threat to his life from state agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy and a police official.

Shiva Kumar Yadav from Wanaparthy district has alleged that Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector of Kothakota police station, arrested and beat him up for forwarding a social media post critical of the minister.

Yadav, with the help of some Backward Classes organisations, lodged the complaint with the State Human Rights Commission, seeking action against the police official. He also told the panel that he is facing a life threat from the minister and the CI.

He alleged that he was kept in the police station on the night of February 22 and the CI physically tortured him.

The police official also allegedly warned Yadav that if he tells the judge that he was beaten up in the police station, his family members will be implicated in false cases and they will be killed in the encounter.

The complainant said that two constables took away his mobile phone and when he went to the police station, the officer beat him up for forwarding a post against the minister on WhatsApp.

Yadav has already lodged a complaint with higher police officials in the district, demanding action against the CI.

BC Political JAC Telangana State chairman Rachala Yugender Goud has also demanded that stringent action be taken against the police officer for beating up Yadav.