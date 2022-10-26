Man kills daughter

Wanaparthy (Telangana): A 15-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father because she was having an affair with a boy in Pathapalli village in this Telangana district.

Police said Rajasekhar warned when his younger daughter, a Class 10 student, not to get friendly with a boy.

On Tuesday, the father and daughter quarrelled on the issue. When his daughter remained defiant, Rajasekhar got angry and hacked her to death. He then surrendered to the police.