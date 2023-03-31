Medico ends life at Telangana college, second suicide in one month

Hyderabad: A student of a government medical college in Telangana’s Nizamabad district died by suicide on Friday.

M. Sanath (22), a student of MBBS second year, hanged himself in his hostel room in Nizamabad Medical College in the early hours of the day.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the college, shifted the body for autopsy and took up investigation.

Police examined Sanath’s mobile phone and found that he sent a text message to his parents at 3.11 a.m. before taking the extreme step.

In this message, he apologised to his parents and brother. He also requested his brother Sai to come from the United States and stay with parents.

Hailing from Peddapalli district, Sanath had recently appeared for second year theory exams while practical exams were scheduled from Monday.

According to college principal Indira, Sanath had studied with classmates till 2 a.m. Later, the students left for their respective rooms.

Police said he was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet. “The reasons for the suicide are still not known. We are investigating,” a police officer said.

Sanath is the second student of Nizamabad Medical College to commit suicide in a month.

Dasari Harsha, a final year MBBS student, had hanged himself in hostel room on February 25. He hailed from Adilabad district.

Harsha was a bright student and used to get good marks in all the exams. College authorities said that Harsha had health issues and he might have resorted to the extreme step due to it.

In May last year, Swetha, a Postgraduate student at the same college, had killed herself.