Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2 to 3° Celsius in Telangana : Met

Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated pockets in Telangana from November 26 to 28.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 26 November 2022 - 12:39
Hyderabad: Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius at isolated pockets in Telangana from November 26 to 28.
In a daily weather report here, it said the lowest minimum temperature of 11.7 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 13.6 degree celsius in Medak on the intervening night of yesterday and today.
The report said dry weather is very likely to prevail in the state from Saturday to next Wednesday.

