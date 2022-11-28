Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2 to 4°C in Telangana

Hyderabad: Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by two to four degree celsius at isolated pockets in Telangana on Monday night.

Meteorological Centre in a daily weather report here today said the lowest minimum temperature of 10.2 degree celsius was recorded at Adilabad and 12.4 degree celsius in Ramagundam on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the state on December 2.

Dry weather very likely to prevail in Telangana from Tuesday to Thursday, the report added.

