Minimum temperatures likely to be below normal in Telangana on Nov 17-18 : Met

Hyderabad: Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 2 to 4 degrees celsius at isolated pockets in Telangana on Thursday and Friday, Meteorological Centre said today.

In a daily weather report here, it said the lowest minimum temperature of 11 degree celsius was recorded at Medak on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Adilabad is the second coldest place in the state as it recorded 12.2 degree celsius followed by Hyderabad 13.6 degree celsius.

Rain occurred at isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Dry weather very likely to prevail in the state from November 17 to 21, the report add

Source UNI