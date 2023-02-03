Telangana

Missing since 2014, Danish of Narayanpet reunites with parents after 9 years

Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 11:01
0 243 1 minute read
Mother, children missing from Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad
Missing since 2014, Danish of Narayanpet reunites with parents after 9 years

Narayanpet: Mohammad Danish, son of Mohammad Moiz, a resident of Baberpet in Narayanpet, was missing since February 2014. A complaint was also filed in Narayanpet PS in this regard. 

Incidentally, a few days ago, the missing boy who was staying in a house in Kalyan (Maharashtra) went to generate his Aadhaar card. However, his finger prints matched with his already generated Aadhaar card details.

Kalyan (Maharashtra) Child Welfare officials established a link with Narayanpet Child Welfare officials. MIM leader Muhammad Taqi Chand Peer reached Kalyan along with the family members of Danish and contacted local child welfare officers.

Narayanpet Child Welfare Officer handed over Danish to his parents after 9 years. He is now 19 years old.

Related Articles

Happiness of Mohammad Danish’s parents knew no bounds finding their son after 9 years.

Tags
Posted by: Rasia HashmiLast Updated: 4 February 2023 - 11:01
0 243 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button