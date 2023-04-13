Telangana

Mobile phone explodes while talking

Warangal: A cell phone exploded while talking in Telangana’s Warangal district. The accident which took place in the spice yard of Anummulla agricultural market this morning, sent shockwaves. 

Ravi, a young farmer from Peda Gudoro village in Mehboobabad district, had come to the market to sell his chilli crop, while he was talking to his relative on the phone, suddenly the phone in his hand exploded. Ravi reacted immediately and threw the phone on the ground, thereby averting a major accident. 

Ravi got minor injuries on his hand. The cell phone reportedly got heated and exploded, triggering panic among the farmers there.

