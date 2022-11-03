Munugode by-election exit polls results released

Hyderabad: With the conclusion of the polling for Telangana’s Munugode Assembly seat, exit polls results have been released by various media which predict the victory of TRS. The battle is between TRS and BJP candidates.

As soon as the polling ended, several media began releasing the exit polls results. All exit polls results predict TRS win. BJP is likely to come on second place while Congress on third.

According to Janam Sakshi Report, TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy is likely to win with a majority of 15,000 to 20,000 votes. Rajagopal Reddy is likely to be at the second position and Pallavai Saravanthi at the third position. Urdu Leaks reported.

According to Atma Sakshi survey report, TRS is likely to get 41-42% votes. BJP will get 35 to 36 percent votes and Congress will get 16.5 to 17.5 percent votes. According to an estimate, BSP will get 4 to 5 percent vote share. Others are likely to get 1.5 to 2 percent vote share. It is said that the TRS candidate is likely to get a majority of 85,000 votes.

According to Mirror of Public Pulse report, TRS party is likely to get 42.13% votes, BJP 31.98% and Congress 21.06%.

According to Pulse Today poll, TRS may get 42 to 43 percent votes, BJP 38.05 percent votes, Congress party may get 14 to 16 percent votes.