Munugode bypoll : KCR announces K Prabhakar Reddy as TRS candidate

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, known as KCR, on Friday finalised the name of Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, an ex-MLA and Constituency incharge, as the TRS party candidate for the Munugode Assembly byelection to be held on November 3.

The nomination process for the bypoll began today. The last date for filing nominations is October 14 and the withdrawal is October 17.

KCR finalised the name of Reddy after examining the survey reports and eliciting the opinion of local leaders, activists, district party leadership and people of the constituency.

Prabhakar Reddy has been a TRS activist since the party’s inception and work closely with the people at the field level.

The ruling TRS, BJP and Congress are locked in a bitter fight in the bypoll.

The Congress had already fielded a woman Palvai Sravanthi as party candidate for the bypoll. She is the daughter of Palvai Govardhan Reddy, a five-term MLA from Munugode.

Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who had won the Munugode Assembly seat in 2018 on Congress ticket, will enter the fray as the BJP nominee.

The CPI and CPM had already announced their support to the ruling TRS.

Raja Gopal is an influential leader from Nalgonda district who had served as MP and MLC earlier. His elder brother Komatireddy Venkata Reddy is a sitting Congress Lok Sabha member.

The by-election was necessitated following Raj Gopal Reddy submitted his resignation to the Congress Party and also the MLA post and joined the BJP.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

Source UNI