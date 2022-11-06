Munugode bypoll : TRS ahead over BJP after eight rounds of counting

Hyderabad: In a tight contest, Ruling TRS Party Candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday established a lead of 3,091 votes over his nearest rival Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy of the BJP at the end of eight rounds of counting in the Munugode byelection.

The Counting is underway at Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Arjalabavi village in Nalgonda district.

TRS so far polled 52,334 votes, BJP 49,243 votes and Congress 13,689.

The ruling party in Telangana has won the first, fourth to eighth rounds while the BJP won second and third rounds.

With Congress Candidate Palvai Sravanthi a distant third, she is likely to face defeat in the hustings. There are 47 candidates in the fray.

There are seven more rounds to go and the final result will be declared by this evening.

The byelection saw a record voter turnout of 93.13% on November 3.

The bypoll was necessitated due to Rajagopal Reddy resigning from Congress Party in August and he later joined the BJP and contested the bypoll.

In the 2018 election, Reddy had won the Munugode Assembly seat defeating his nearest rival K. Prabhakar Reddy of TRS by 23,552 votes.