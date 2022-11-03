Munugodu Assembly bypoll : Over 41 pc voting till 1 pm in Telangana

Hyderabad: An estimated 41.30 per cent of the total 2,41,795 electorate have exercised their franchise till 1 pm in the byelection to Munugode Assembly Constituency which is underway, amid tight security arrangements, on Thursday.

This is approximate voter turnout as data from some polling stations takes time, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said.

The polling which began on a dull note after it began at 7 am picked up momentum later as large number of voters, including women, queued up at the polling booths.

Voting was stopped due to glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at some places in the constituency but the staff rectified the problem immediately, Vikas Raj said.

Setting an instance, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters cast their votes at Gangorigudem polling station 127.

The CEO said the voting process is being monitored by his team through webcasting.

The polling will end at 6 pm and the counting will be taken up on November 6.

Among the 2,41,795 electorate – 1,21,662 are men and 1,20,126 women – are expected to exercise their franchise.

The bypoll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August.

He is contesting on the BJP ticket.

Though 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP and the Congress.

Source UNI