Naidu delighted over Rishi Sunak to become UK’s new PM today

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he is absolutely delighted that Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak is all set to become the UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Tuesday.

In a tweet late last night, Naidu said ”Absolutely delighted that @RishiSunak is all set to become UK’s new Prime Minister!

I extend my best wishes to him as he prepares to steer his country ahead as its first Indian Heritage PM.

This is indeed a joyous moment for Indians across the globe,” Naidu said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Rishi Sunak.

In a tweet last night, Modi said Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.

Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” PM said.

Sunak, 42 is set to become UK’s first prime minister of colour, succeeding incumbent PM Liz Truss. She took charge earlier in September.

He is the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

