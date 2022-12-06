Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight returns to RGIA due to technical snag

Hyderabad: A Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight, that took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad near here on Tuesday with 72 passengers on board, returned back due to a technical snag, the plane encountered midway.

The flight which took off at 0600 hours, landed at RGIA safely on its return, Airport sources said.

The passengers who are stranded at the Airport demanded the Airline company to arrange another flight.

They also protested as the Airline authorities failed to take a decision on arranging the flight.