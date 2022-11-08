National Lok Adalat in Telangana on Nov 12

Hyderabad: National Lok Adalat will be held at all the courts across Telangana on Saturday as per the directions of National Legal Services Authority.



It will be held under the able guidance of the Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief and the Executive Chairman, Telangana State Legal Services Authority from High Court to Taluk level for settlement of all kinds of Civil cases and Compoundable Criminal cases (both pre litigation and pending litigation cases), a release from Member Secretary ( District & Sessions Judge) S Goverdhan Reddy said here on Tuesday.



The Lok Adalat is rendering services without any expenditure (or) fees. The court fee, if any, paid in the pending cases will be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.



The general public are requested to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat Mechanism for settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat on November 12 in physical and virtual mode.



Therefore, all the persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre -litigation cases, may approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective Districts (or) the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat on November 12, the release added.

Source UNI