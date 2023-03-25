Nizam’s era rare silver coins found in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Silver coins of Huzur Nizam era were found in Karimnagar district of Telangana state. Laborers working under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme found silver coins in Gollapalli of Timmapur mandal.

On the outskirts of the village, the laborers found a small pot containing 27 silver coins.





The workers there distributed the coins among themselves. On receiving the mm information Tehsildar Kankaiya along with other officers visited the village and recovered a few coins after checking.

The officials asked the laborers to hand over the remaining coins to the government. These coins are said to have been in circulation from 1869 to 1911.