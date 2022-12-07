Telangana

Our Soldiers are guardians of Nation : Telangana Guv

In a tweet on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day today, She said let's salute the valour & service of the Indian Armed Forces.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 12:55
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said our soldiers are the guardians of the nation and make many sacrifices to protect the citizens.
Let us contribute to their welfare in all possible way that we can @ Tri_Service, Soundararajan said.
In another tweet, the Governor said on Our Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, let’s give thanks to the services of the soldiers who work tirelessly for national security.
She participated in the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here.

