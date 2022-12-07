Our Soldiers are guardians of Nation : Telangana Guv

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday said our soldiers are the guardians of the nation and make many sacrifices to protect the citizens.

In a tweet on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day today, She said let’s salute the valour & service of the Indian Armed Forces.

Let us contribute to their welfare in all possible way that we can @ Tri_Service, Soundararajan said.

In another tweet, the Governor said on Our Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, let’s give thanks to the services of the soldiers who work tirelessly for national security.

She participated in the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here.

Source UNI