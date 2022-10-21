Police Commemoration Day : KCR pays tributes to martyrs

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao paid tributes to the martyrs and remembered their sacrifices.

He said the sacrifices of the martyred policemen who laid down their lives for the safety of citizens, prevention of crime and maintenance of law and order is immortal.

An official release late last night said the sacrifice of the police who are ready to sacrifice their lives in the performance of their duty is similar to the sacrifices of the soldiers who fight for the defense of the country.

The Chief Minister said that the services of the police, who are working tirelessly for the betterment of society by staying away from their families is priceless.

Rao said that the role of police is immense in promoting Telangana as a peaceful state and set an example in maintaining peace in the country.