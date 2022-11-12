Telangana

Poster on ‘unfulfilled promises’ of Modi crops up in Ramagundam

Hyderabad: A poster questioning the ‘unfulfilled promises’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state cropped up in the area on Saturday ahead of PM’s visit to Ramagundam.

With the image of PM Modi, the poster mentions nine “promises to Telangana” with a question mark below each of them.

The poster mentions promises such as ITIR, Textile Park, defence corridor, Kazhipet railcoach factory, Bayyaram steel plant among others.

