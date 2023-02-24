Preeti suicide case: Medical student Saif in judicial custody for 14 days

Warangal: M A Saif, a second-year MD anaesthesia student at Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana’s Warangal district, was produced by the police in the Warangal court of Hanamkonda district.

Later, the court ordered the accused to be sent to jail on 14-day remand. After that, Saif has been shifted to Khammam Jail. Earlier, a case of SC and ST atrocities and ragging was also registered against Saif. While Preeti’s father Narendra has held Saif responsible for suicide attempt by first-year student Dr Preeti.

Warangal Commissioner of Police Ranganath claimed that there is evidence that Saif has been harassing Preeti for the past four months. He said that he insulted Preeti by posting a message in a WhatsApp group. Saif does not listen to Preeti’s pleas to stop harassing her by posting messages in groups. It is said that Preeti tried to commit suicide as she could not bear Saif’s harassment.

Police arrested Dr Saif on Friday. Preeti was found unconscious in the staff room of MGM Hospital while on duty in the early hours of Wednesday. Saif denied the charges of ragging and attributed it to “prevailing culture” among juniors and seniors in a medical course.