President to visit Telangana on December 26 for Southern Sojourn

Hyderabad: The Indian President, Draupadi Murmu, will be visiting Telangana for a five day stay as part of the southern sojourn from December 26.

During her five day stay in the State, the President will visit Ramappa and Bhadrachalam as well as participate in locally arranged programmes in Hyderabad.

She will also participate in the unveiling of the plaque of Har Dil Dhyan, Har Din Dhyan campaign to mark the sesquicentennial celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj of Fatehpur by Sri Ramchandra Mission at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district.

To mark the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the officials of various heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the President’s Southern Sojourn at Rastrapathi Nilayam at BRKR Bhavan on Friday.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to work in coordination and make elaborate arrangements for the President’s visit.

He directed GHMC Commissioner and Cantonment board CEO to take up road repair works and barricading so that traffic to the Rastrapathi Nilayam flows smoothly.

The police department has been asked to make bandobust arrangements. The Chief Secretary directed electricity department to ensure 24 hours power supply, medical department to deploy medical teams and other departments to make arrangements at Rastrapahti Nilayam as per protocol.

The officials were also asked to make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the 150 birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandraji Maharaj which are to be held from January 25 to February 3, 2023 at Kana Shanti Vanam, Ranga Reddy district in which more than one lakh pilgrims from all over the country are expected to attend.

DGP Mahender Reddy asked the officials to coordinate with all the departments to avoid any shortcomings in arrangements and make the President’s visit a success. Special Chief Secretaries, heads of departments and other senior officials attended the meeting.