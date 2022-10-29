Rahul congratulates Elon Musk, hope twitter will act against hate speech

Hyderabad: Congratulating Elon Musk for taking control of Twitter, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he hope that twitter will now rpt now act against hate speech.

In a tweet, the Wayanad Lok Sabha MP said ‘Congrats @elonmusk.

I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure.’