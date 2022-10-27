Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Narayanpet: After a gap of three days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Makthal in this district of Telangana on Thursday.

He started the second day of his yatra in the state at 6.30 am.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana at Gudeballur village from Raichur in Karnataka on Sunday.

After a nearly four km walk in the village, Rahul took a three-day break for Diwali and to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress President in New Delhi on Wednesday.

After offering prayers at Kanyaka Parameswari Temple and having breakfast, he started his padayatra this morning from Peddacheruvu village to Kachwar village in Makthal assembly constituency.

After lunch at Bandalgunta village, Rahul will start his walk again at 1600 hours from there and reach Gudigandla village, where he will address a corner meeting.

After completing the second day of the yatra covering a distance of 26 kms, Rahul will have a night halt at Yeligandla village in Narayanpet district.

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Prachar Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi and other senior leaders accompanied Rahul during the yatra.

Source UNI