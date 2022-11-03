Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters day 57, ninth day in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from the Industrial area at Patancheru on the outskirts of the city, in Telangana on Thursday and is expected to cover a distance of 24 Kms.

This is the ninth day of the yatra in the state.

Gandhi will address a corner meeting at Sivampeta Bridge in Sangareddy constituency in the evening before halting for the day.

The Yatra kicked off at 6 am with a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

A retired Navy Chief Admiral Ramdas and Congress leaders, including, TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, party MLA Jaggareddy, among others, joined Rahul in the padayatra.